Men’s utility shorts are the perfect combination of laidback ease and hardcore utility. Sure, they might offer more casual style and hit just above the knee, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take them seriously. In fact utility shorts are built with ultra-durable materials and multiple pockets to help you get the job done. Whether it’s repainting your tool shed, hitting the trails, or planting your own habaneros out back, utility shorts will help you stay cool and get sh*t done.