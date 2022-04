Men’s lounge shorts don’t get enough credit. Think about all the hours you’ve spent in them—from lazy weekends, to laidback evenings, to countless coffee runs—the list of comfort-based activities goes on. Pulling on a pair of comfy drawstring lounge shorts is like turning on a sign that says “I’m off the clock.” And below you’ll find our most indulgently comfortable lounge shorts for making the most of your downtime.