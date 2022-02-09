Only one shirt can capture the entire spirit of fall in one cozy, hardwearing package: the flannel. As the official shirt of the working man and the intrepid explorer, flannels are practically the only thing the Huckberry team wears once September hits. We take flannel seriously enough to know that not all of them are built the same. Some are thicker than others, some pack a little extra stretch, and some are just a bit tougher for those countless hours of wood chopping and cold-weather grilling. Whatever kinda flannel you need, we have you covered—your ticket to the coziest season of your life starts right here.