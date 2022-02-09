Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Men's Flannel Shirts

Only one shirt can capture the entire spirit of fall in one cozy, hardwearing package: the flannel. As the official shirt of the working man and the intrepid explorer, flannels are practically the only thing the Huckberry team wears once September hits. We take flannel seriously enough to know that not all of them are built the same. Some are thicker than others, some pack a little extra stretch, and some are just a bit tougher for those countless hours of wood chopping and cold-weather grilling. Whatever kinda flannel you need, we have you covered—your ticket to the coziest season of your life starts right here.

Filters

    The High Sierra

    California Cowboy

    The High Sierra$148.00
    Rodeo Long Sleeve Snapshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Rodeo Long Sleeve Snapshirt$98.00
    High Sierra Shirt

    California Cowboy

    High Sierra Shirt$148.00
    Rodeo Long Sleeve Snapshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Rodeo Long Sleeve Snapshirt$98.00
    Rodeo Long Sleeve Snapshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Rodeo Long Sleeve Snapshirt$98.00
    High Sierra Shirt

    California Cowboy

    High Sierra Shirt$148.00
    Henderson Flannel Shirt Jacket

    Ottway

    Henderson Flannel Shirt Jacket$119.00
    The High Sierra

    California Cowboy

    The High Sierra$148.00
    Reis Corduroy Flannel Shirt

    Ottway

    Reis Corduroy Flannel Shirt$119.00
    Whiting Shirt

    Wax London

    Whiting Shirt$98.98 $180.00
    Bransby Sherpa Flannel Shirt Jacket

    Ottway

    Bransby Sherpa Flannel Shirt Jacket$139.00
    Crossback Workshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Crossback Workshirt$96.98 $138.00
    Reis Corduroy Flannel Shirt

    Ottway

    Reis Corduroy Flannel Shirt$119.00
    High Sierra Shirt

    California Cowboy

    High Sierra Shirt$95.98 $148.00
    Wool Overshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Wool Overshirt$117.98 $168.00
    Wool Overshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Wool Overshirt$117.98 $168.00
    Whiting Shirt

    Wax London

    Whiting Shirt$98.98 $180.00
    Diablo Alpinist Flannel Shirt

    Roark

    Diablo Alpinist Flannel Shirt$70.98 $129.00
    Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt

    Wythe New York

    Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt$178.00
    Coldweather Flannel Shirt

    Simms

    Coldweather Flannel Shirt$83.98 $119.95
    Legend Sweater Shirt - Exclusive

    Faherty Brand

    Legend Sweater Shirt - Exclusive$97.98 $178.00
    Buffalo Shirt

    Iron and Resin

    Buffalo Shirt$64.98 $119.00
    Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt

    Wythe New York

    Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt$115.98 $178.00
    Coldweather Flannel Hoodie

    Simms

    Coldweather Flannel Hoodie$69.98 $139.95
    Marvao Flannel Shirt

    Portuguese Flannel

    Marvao Flannel Shirt$64.98 $119.00
    Blanket Shirt

    Outerknown

    Blanket Shirt$103.98 $148.00
    Legend Sweater Shirt

    Faherty Brand

    Legend Sweater Shirt$178.00
    Indigo Ribbed Work Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Indigo Ribbed Work Shirt$108.98 $128.00
    Quintana Quilted Flannel Shirt - Exclusive

    Howler Brothers

    Quintana Quilted Flannel Shirt - Exclusive$68.98 $99.00
    Blanket Shirt

    Outerknown

    Blanket Shirt$148.00
    Terracota Flannel Shirt

    Portuguese Flannel

    Terracota Flannel Shirt$64.98 $119.00
    Camel Flannel Shirt

    Portuguese Flannel

    Camel Flannel Shirt$82.98 $119.00
    Saint Patrick Flannel Shirt

    Portuguese Flannel

    Saint Patrick Flannel Shirt$82.98 $119.00
    Jackson Flannel

    Flint and Tinder

    Jackson Flannel$82.98 $118.00
    Daywatch Tartan Flannel Shirt

    Gitman Vintage

    Daywatch Tartan Flannel Shirt$114.98 $229.00
    Coldweather Flannel Shirt

    Simms

    Coldweather Flannel Shirt$65.98 $119.95
    Blanket Flannel

    Relwen

    Blanket Flannel$198.00
    Roscoe Jacquard Flannel Shirt - Exclusive

    Roark

    Roscoe Jacquard Flannel Shirt - Exclusive$83.98 $129.00
    Blanket Flannel

    Relwen

    Blanket Flannel$198.00
    Blanket Shirt

    Outerknown

    Blanket Shirt$103.98 $148.00
    Jackson Flannel

    Flint and Tinder

    Jackson Flannel$82.98 $118.00
    Legend Sweater Shirt

    Faherty Brand

    Legend Sweater Shirt$124.98 $178.00
    Fugitive Flannel Shirt

    KUHL

    Fugitive Flannel Shirt$55.98 $75.00
    Tartan Mill Shirt

    Alex Mill

    Tartan Mill Shirt$62.98 $125.00
    Law Flannel Shirt

    KUHL

    Law Flannel Shirt$61.98 $89.00
    Chamois Overshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Chamois Overshirt$109.98 $138.00
    Mill Flannel Shirt

    Alex Mill

    Mill Flannel Shirt$62.98 $125.00
    Mill Flannel Shirt

    Alex Mill

    Mill Flannel Shirt$62.98 $125.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon