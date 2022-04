A look that truly never goes out of style, the denim shirt might just be as good as it gets. Rugged cowboys, style icons, and any guy in between should have a quality denim shirt somewhere in their closet, and we rounded up a collection that should be on heavy rotation in your own wardrobe. Whether it’s a crisp, blue denim look or a vintage light washed style, there’s plenty to admire about the ever-present denim shirt.