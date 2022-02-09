After a little hiatus, our passports are hungry for some action, looking to add a few more stamps to far-flung locals. Even booking an hour-long domestic flight feels like a thrill these days. And as we put our stockpiles of PTO to good use, we’re starting to see our calendars fill up with travel plans. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite travel pants—styles with built-in stretch for much needed leg room, and wrinkle-resistance to combat overstuffed suitcases and long-haul flights. It might take a minute to remember all the nuances that help us glide effortlessly through TSA—but these easywearing travel pants are a great place to start.