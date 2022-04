Weddings, anniversaries, or an evening of the finer things, formal occasions of any shape require a handsome pair of dress pants. Tailored just right to fit you well and compliment a crisp buttondown and coat, well-crafted dress pants like these are guaranteed to round out your nicest outfits. White, black, plaid, it doesn’t matter what you’re looking for or your preferred style—our collection of men’s dress pants will make sure you always clean up nice.