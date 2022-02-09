Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Men's Vests

Warm, breathable, packable—a classic vest is one of the most convenient layers out there for staying comfortable when temperatures are tough to predict. Whether you plan on layering one under a trucker jacket, or throwing yours over a buttondown when the AC’s cranked up too high, our collection of men’s vests is ready to always be by your side—just in case. Whenever you could use more warmth (and another interesting layer of texture in your outfit), a lightweight vest will gladly do the trick.

Filters

    Down Sherpa Vest

    Flint and Tinder

    Down Sherpa Vest$131.98 $188.00
    Quilted Waxed Vest

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Vest$148.98 $198.00
    Caliber Vest

    Flint and Tinder

    Caliber Vest$138.00
    Zoneknit Merino Vest

    Icebreaker

    Zoneknit Merino Vest$290.00
    Rounder Vest

    Howler Brothers

    Rounder Vest$87.98 $135.00
    Seawool Bubble Vest

    Wellen

    Seawool Bubble Vest$82.98 $118.00
    Stealth Down Vest

    Proof

    Stealth Down Vest$95.98 $148.00
    Flannel Lined Puffer Vest

    Marine Layer

    Flannel Lined Puffer Vest$100.98 $155.00
    Quilted Waxed Vest

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Vest$138.98 $198.00
    Lightning Quilted Vest

    Howler Brothers

    Lightning Quilted Vest$94.98 $135.00
    Lightning Quilted Vest

    Howler Brothers

    Lightning Quilted Vest$135.00
    Goose Down AER Puffer Vest

    The Arrivals

    Goose Down AER Puffer Vest$147.98 $295.00
    Windzip Vest - Exclusive

    Relwen

    Windzip Vest - Exclusive$198.00
    Goose Down AER Puffer Vest

    The Arrivals

    Goose Down AER Puffer Vest$206.98 $295.00
    Vail Reversible Puffer Vest

    Marine Layer

    Vail Reversible Puffer Vest$79.98 $145.00
    Reversible Bivy Down Vest

    Patagonia

    Reversible Bivy Down Vest$128.98 $199.00
    Windzip Vest

    Relwen

    Windzip Vest$198.00
    Reversible Bivy Down Vest

    Patagonia

    Reversible Bivy Down Vest$99.98 $199.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon