Men's Shirt Jackets

Shirt jackets: our go-to layer for being out among the crisp breeze and falling leaves. Toeing the line between heavy shirt and light jacket, these handsome pieces work as either. They wear just as well tailored and worn solo as they do sized-up over a t-shirt or oxford. And ours run the gamut of premium fabrics. The USA-made Moleskin Shirt Jacket is built from a hearty moleskin that's a workwear staple of generations past—and well-suited to keeping you warm in chilly weather. Or go for Relwen's CPO, an update to the classic naval deck jacket with a warm, durable quilted construction. So wear ‘em however you like. It's time to make use of your wardrobe’s most versatile pieces.

    Wool Overshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Wool Overshirt$117.98 $168.00
    Wool Overshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Wool Overshirt$117.98 $168.00
    Crossback Workshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Crossback Workshirt$89.98 $138.00
    Crossback Workshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Crossback Workshirt$96.98 $138.00
    Crossback Workshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Crossback Workshirt$89.98 $138.00
    Ranger Expedition Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Ranger Expedition Shirt Jacket$110.98 $158.00
    The Service Shirt in Ash Melange Wool

    Taylor Stitch

    The Service Shirt in Ash Melange Wool$188.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$180.98 $258.00
    Quilted Bone Button Western

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Bone Button Western$188.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$128.98 $258.00
    Quilted Bone Button Western

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Bone Button Western$188.00
    Henderson Flannel Shirt Jacket

    Ottway

    Henderson Flannel Shirt Jacket$119.00
    Epic Quilted Fleece Shirt

    Faherty Brand

    Epic Quilted Fleece Shirt$128.98 $198.00
    Reis Corduroy Flannel Shirt

    Ottway

    Reis Corduroy Flannel Shirt$119.00
    Moonweight Shirt Jacket

    Proof

    Moonweight Shirt Jacket$121.98 $188.00
    Bransby Sherpa Flannel Shirt Jacket

    Ottway

    Bransby Sherpa Flannel Shirt Jacket$139.00
    Sherpa Lined CPO Shirt Jacket

    Schott

    Sherpa Lined CPO Shirt Jacket$190.00
    Reis Corduroy Flannel Shirt

    Ottway

    Reis Corduroy Flannel Shirt$119.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$193.98 $258.00
    Sherpa-Lined Camping Shirt

    Marine Layer

    Sherpa-Lined Camping Shirt$95.98 $175.00
    Field Fleece Wool Jacket

    Amundsen

    Field Fleece Wool Jacket$229.98 $329.00
    Harvester Overshirt

    Amundsen

    Harvester Overshirt$278.98 $399.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$179.98 $258.00
    CPO Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    CPO Shirt Jacket$103.98 $148.00
    Mountain Shirt Jacket

    Topo Designs

    Mountain Shirt Jacket$86.98 $159.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$173.98 $258.00
    Quilted Indigo Camp Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Indigo Camp Shirt$131.98 $188.00
    Coldweather Flannel Hoodie

    Simms

    Coldweather Flannel Hoodie$69.98 $139.95
    Baffle Shirt Jacket

    Billy Reid

    Baffle Shirt Jacket$148.98 $298.00
    Puffer Overshirt

    Marine Layer

    Puffer Overshirt$130.98 $175.00
    Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket

    Faherty Brand

    Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket$198.00
    Coldweather Flannel Hoodie

    Simms

    Coldweather Flannel Hoodie$97.98 $139.95
    Lumber Wool Jacket

    Universal Works

    Lumber Wool Jacket$124.98 $249.00
    Whiting Shirt

    Wax London

    Whiting Shirt$134.98 $180.00
    • Exclusive
    • Made in the USA
    Camp Shirt - Exclusive

    Freemans Sporting Club

    Camp Shirt - Exclusive$149.98 $330.00

