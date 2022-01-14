Shirt jackets: our go-to layer for being out among the crisp breeze and falling leaves. Toeing the line between heavy shirt and light jacket, these handsome pieces work as either. They wear just as well tailored and worn solo as they do sized-up over a t-shirt or oxford. And ours run the gamut of premium fabrics. The USA-made Moleskin Shirt Jacket is built from a hearty moleskin that's a workwear staple of generations past—and well-suited to keeping you warm in chilly weather. Or go for Relwen's CPO, an update to the classic naval deck jacket with a warm, durable quilted construction. So wear ‘em however you like. It's time to make use of your wardrobe’s most versatile pieces.