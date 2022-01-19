Search Icon

Men's Quilted Jackets

From diamond quilted tankers to quilted leather bombers, men's quilted jackets use techniques that go back centuries and style that developed in England in the 1960s. Since then they’ve become a fall and winter essential, perfectly worn with a sweater, leather gloves, and a scarf on cold days, or over a tee when it’s unseasonably mild. No matter what, they still keep that gentlemanly air about them, which definitely comes in handy when you’re looking for an alternative to your ski jacket on a cold night out in the city.

    Barbour Powell Quilt

    Barbour

    Barbour Powell Quilt$224.98 $300.00
    Windzip Popover - Exclusive

    Relwen

    Windzip Popover - Exclusive$162.98 $218.00
    Hybrid Down Sweater

    Proof

    Hybrid Down Sweater$160.98 $248.00
    Reversible Camp Coat

    Flint and Tinder

    Reversible Camp Coat$173.98 $248.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$193.98 $258.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$128.98 $258.00
    Quilted Tanker

    Relwen

    Quilted Tanker$208.98 $298.00
    Quilted Tanker - Exclusive

    Relwen

    Quilted Tanker - Exclusive$208.98 $298.00
    Quilted Tanker

    Relwen

    Quilted Tanker$208.98 $298.00
    Merlin Jacket

    Howler Brothers

    Merlin Jacket$128.98 $199.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$179.98 $258.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$180.98 $258.00
    Dawn Patrol Quilted Fleece Jacket

    Wellen

    Dawn Patrol Quilted Fleece Jacket$131.98 $188.00
    Dawn Patrol Quilted Fleece Jacket

    Wellen

    Dawn Patrol Quilted Fleece Jacket$74.98 $188.00
    Spellbinder Parka

    Howler Brothers

    Spellbinder Parka$157.98 $225.00
    Voltage Full Zip Jacket

    Howler Brothers

    Voltage Full Zip Jacket$129.98 $185.00
    Volt Jacket

    Proof

    Volt Jacket$118.98 $298.00
    Volt Jacket

    Proof

    Volt Jacket$118.98 $298.00
    Volt Parka

    Proof

    Volt Parka$146.98 $368.00
    Volt Parka

    Proof

    Volt Parka$146.98 $368.00
    Windzip Popover

    Relwen

    Windzip Popover$163.98 $218.00
    Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoodie

    Patagonia

    Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoodie$169.00
    Voltage Full Zip Jacket

    Howler Brothers

    Voltage Full Zip Jacket$119.98 $185.00
    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket$173.98 $258.00
    Merlin Jacket

    Howler Brothers

    Merlin Jacket$138.98 $199.00
    Windzip Popover

    Relwen

    Windzip Popover$152.98 $218.00
    Channel Boarder

    Relwen

    Channel Boarder$208.98 $348.00
    • Exclusive
    Channel Boarder - Exclusive

    Relwen

    Channel Boarder - Exclusive$208.98 $348.00
    Grid Quilted Knit Jacket

    Billy Reid

    Grid Quilted Knit Jacket$160.98 $248.00
    Women's Phoenix Puffer

    Outerknown

    Women's Phoenix Puffer$128.98 $198.00
    Quilted Waxed Vest

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Waxed Vest$138.98 $198.00
    Channel Boarder

    Relwen

    Channel Boarder$242.98 $348.00
    Lightning Quilted Vest

    Howler Brothers

    Lightning Quilted Vest$94.98 $135.00
    Quilted Indigo Camp Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Indigo Camp Shirt$131.98 $188.00
    Stealth Down Hoodie

    Proof

    Stealth Down Hoodie$138.98 $198.00
    Lightning Quilted Vest

    Howler Brothers

    Lightning Quilted Vest$135.00
    Quilted Liner Jacket

    Alex Mill

    Quilted Liner Jacket$162.98 $325.00
    Ovik Wool Quilted Jacket

    Fjallraven

    Ovik Wool Quilted Jacket$205.98 $375.00
    Graphene Down Jacket

    Proof

    Graphene Down Jacket$117.98 $168.00
    Graphene Down Jacket

    Proof

    Graphene Down Jacket$117.98 $168.00
    Stealth Down Popover

    Proof

    Stealth Down Popover$131.98 $188.00
    Barbour Powell Quilt

    Barbour

    Barbour Powell Quilt$209.98 $300.00
    Quilted Flight Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Flight Jacket$121.98 $188.00
    Stealth Down Popover

    Proof

    Stealth Down Popover$121.98 $188.00
    Quilted Flight Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Flight Jacket$102.98 $188.00

