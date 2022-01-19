From diamond quilted tankers to quilted leather bombers, men's quilted jackets use techniques that go back centuries and style that developed in England in the 1960s. Since then they’ve become a fall and winter essential, perfectly worn with a sweater, leather gloves, and a scarf on cold days, or over a tee when it’s unseasonably mild. No matter what, they still keep that gentlemanly air about them, which definitely comes in handy when you’re looking for an alternative to your ski jacket on a cold night out in the city.