Worn by legends from Brando to James Dean, there's no denying men's leather jackets are an all-time classic that every guy should have at least one of. We've kept our selection simple, outfitting this shop with certified classic motorcycle jackets plus cleaned up styles for a more modern look. Whichever you pick, it'll likely be one of those pieces that anchors your wardrobe, and lasts so long you can pass it to the next generation.