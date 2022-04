Developed by climbers in the ‘70s, fleece jackets have plenty of adventurous cred to spare. They were at the forefront of technical outdoor clothing then, and they continue to be—with new iterations released every fall. Our lineup of men’s fleece jackets has a little bit of everything. Whether you’re going for the high-pile retro look or the latest in performance tech, we’ve got the soft, dependable fleece to add to your pack.