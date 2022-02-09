The field jacket is a working breed. But so much time out in the elements has given the men’s field jacket a rugged charm that looks right pretty much anywhere. Ranging from military-inspired to classic hunting coats, these jackets offer essential coverage in the outdoors and are big on pockets for utility. We’ve handpicked classic silhouettes updated with technical features along with tried-and-true favorites. Out in the field, they’ll be as reliable as a best friend.