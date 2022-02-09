Like blue jeans, the denim jacket works just about anywhere. Prized for their rugged construction, men’s denim jackets spread widely throughout the American West in the 20th century. To this day, you’ll find them on the backs of ranchers—but also well-dressed guys around the world who like the individualized comfort and fades only a lived-in denim jacket can provide. We’ve gathered all our favorite versions of this classic in one place, from the legends that started it all to modern updates with technical, stretch fabrics. Whichever you choose, it’ll just get better and better over years of uniquely comfortable wear.