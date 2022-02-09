Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Men's Denim Jackets

Like blue jeans, the denim jacket works just about anywhere. Prized for their rugged construction, men’s denim jackets spread widely throughout the American West in the 20th century. To this day, you’ll find them on the backs of ranchers—but also well-dressed guys around the world who like the individualized comfort and fades only a lived-in denim jacket can provide. We’ve gathered all our favorite versions of this classic in one place, from the legends that started it all to modern updates with technical, stretch fabrics. Whichever you choose, it’ll just get better and better over years of uniquely comfortable wear.

Filters

    Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Long Haul 18-Month Wash Jacket

    Taylor Stitch

    Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Long Haul 18-Month Wash Jacket$198.00
    The Lined Long Haul Jacket in Green Cast Denim

    Taylor Stitch

    The Lined Long Haul Jacket in Green Cast Denim$166.98 $278.00
    The Dispatch Jacket

    Taylor Stitch

    The Dispatch Jacket$188.00
    Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket

    Roark

    Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket$84.98 $130.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon