To the railroad workers who first wore men’s chore coats in the 19th century, they were a daily work uniform, protective armor, and a toolbox for carrying essentials (thanks to the two large patch pockets on the front). To us, the chore coat is one of the most versatile picks in our wardrobe. Part overshirt and part low-key blazer, it looks put-together with a rugged edge thanks to its utilitarian roots. Our choices range from more work oriented to more style focused. But with a jacket so easy to throw on, it’s tough to go wrong.