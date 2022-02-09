Search Icon

Men's Chore Coats

To the railroad workers who first wore men’s chore coats in the 19th century, they were a daily work uniform, protective armor, and a toolbox for carrying essentials (thanks to the two large patch pockets on the front). To us, the chore coat is one of the most versatile picks in our wardrobe. Part overshirt and part low-key blazer, it looks put-together with a rugged edge thanks to its utilitarian roots. Our choices range from more work oriented to more style focused. But with a jacket so easy to throw on, it’s tough to go wrong.

    The Ojai Jacket

    Taylor Stitch

    The Ojai Jacket$218.00
    Work Jacket

    Alex Mill

    Work Jacket$175.00
    Bakers Chore Jacket

    Universal Works

    Bakers Chore Jacket$257.98 $397.00
    The Workhorse Jacket

    Taylor Stitch

    The Workhorse Jacket$159.98 $228.00
    Lumber Wool Jacket

    Universal Works

    Lumber Wool Jacket$124.98 $249.00

