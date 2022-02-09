What humans lack when it comes to natural protections from the elements, we make up for with our intelligence and ingenuity. Thus, we invented jackets—a whole range of different jackets to protect us no matter how angry the weather is. Our shop covers all the greatest hits, from classic men’s jackets to those built for specific outdoor applications. So whether you’re grabbing drinks on a chilly night, prepping for the rainy season, or want a layer that packs down to the size of a softball—we’ve got what you need to stay covered, dry, and comfortable.