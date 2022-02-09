Think of a crew neck sweatshirt as an elevated way to wear a hoodie—with all the familiar coziness, only tailored with a more structured, slightly more polished vibe. In the 1920s, old-school athletes wore cotton crew necks to keep warm before performance fabrics were invented, but we still love the vintage-inspired silhouette. Where our lineup really deviates from the Animal House Bluto-style crew neck sweatshirts is the expert-level craftsmanship and attention to detail. Superior quality in a timeless look, what’s not to love?