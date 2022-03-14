Arguably the most comfortable wardrobe item of all time—hoodies and sweatshirts don't get nearly enough credit. They're there for you after a long day of work. They're there for you every single weekend, even after a big night out. They've proven their loyalty time and time again—yet they've earned a frumpy reputation. Here, you'll find our most stylish, well-tailored hoodies and sweatshirts, all ready to kick that bad rap. From cozy fleece sweatshirts to durable USA-made hoodies from Flint and Tinder, you’re guaranteed to find a dependable layer you can count on for years to come.