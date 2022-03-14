Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Men's Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Arguably the most comfortable wardrobe item of all time—hoodies and sweatshirts don't get nearly enough credit. They're there for you after a long day of work. They're there for you every single weekend, even after a big night out. They've proven their loyalty time and time again—yet they've earned a frumpy reputation. Here, you'll find our most stylish, well-tailored hoodies and sweatshirts, all ready to kick that bad rap. From cozy fleece sweatshirts to durable USA-made hoodies from Flint and Tinder, you’re guaranteed to find a dependable layer you can count on for years to come.

Filters

Wave Quilted Hoodie

Wellen

Wave Quilted Hoodie$128.00
Wave Quilted Hoodie

Wellen

Wave Quilted Hoodie$128.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Pullover

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Pullover$98.00
Bamboo Slub Hoodie

Free Fly

Bamboo Slub Hoodie$69.95
Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip$78.98 $158.00
Cloud Reversible Crew

Faherty Brand

Cloud Reversible Crew$128.00
Bamboo Slub Hoodie

Free Fly

Bamboo Slub Hoodie$69.95
Surfmesh Crew

Relwen

Surfmesh Crew$128.00
Surfmesh Crew

Relwen

Surfmesh Crew$128.00
Zoneknit Merino Zip Hoodie

Icebreaker

Zoneknit Merino Zip Hoodie$330.00
Surfmesh Hoodie

Relwen

Surfmesh Hoodie$178.00
Bamboo Slub Hoodie

Free Fly

Bamboo Slub Hoodie$69.95
Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip$78.98 $158.00
Surfmesh Crew

Relwen

Surfmesh Crew$128.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Hoodie

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Hoodie$118.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Hoodie

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Hoodie$118.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Hoodie

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Hoodie$118.00
Spacedye Alpaca Hoodie

Wills

Spacedye Alpaca Hoodie$102.98 $158.00
Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip$78.98 $158.00
Corbet Reversible Pullover

Marine Layer

Corbet Reversible Pullover$145.00
Shearling Button Pullover Fleece

Patagonia

Shearling Button Pullover Fleece$149.00
Skyline Sherpa Jacket

Outerknown

Skyline Sherpa Jacket$121.98 $188.00
Seawool Hoodie

Wellen

Seawool Hoodie$78.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Hoodie

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Hoodie$118.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Hoodie

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Hoodie$118.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Pullover

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Pullover$98.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Pullover

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Pullover$98.00
Dawn Patrol Fleece Crew

Wellen

Dawn Patrol Fleece Crew$56.98 $88.00
The Shackleton Hoodie - Exclusive

Taylor Stitch

The Shackleton Hoodie - Exclusive$101.98 $128.00
Surfmesh Hoodie

Relwen

Surfmesh Hoodie$178.00
Spacedye Alpaca Crew

Wills

Spacedye Alpaca Crew$62.98 $158.00
Skyline Sherpa Jacket

Outerknown

Skyline Sherpa Jacket$121.98 $188.00
Surfmesh Crew

Relwen

Surfmesh Crew$128.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Waffle-lined Hoodie

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Waffle-lined Hoodie$148.00
10-Year Hoodie

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Hoodie$98.00
Zoneknit Merino Zip Hoodie

Icebreaker

Zoneknit Merino Zip Hoodie$320.00
Seamless Pullover Hoodie

Proof

Seamless Pullover Hoodie$69.98 $128.00
Loggerhead Solar Shield Hoodie

Howler Brothers

Loggerhead Solar Shield Hoodie$69.00
Bamboo Lightweight Performance Hoodie

Free Fly

Bamboo Lightweight Performance Hoodie$69.95
Lightweight Swet-Hoodie

Swet Tailor

Lightweight Swet-Hoodie$99.00
Dip Dye Raglan Sweatshirt

Marine Layer

Dip Dye Raglan Sweatshirt$98.00
Lightweight Swet-Hoodie

Swet Tailor

Lightweight Swet-Hoodie$99.00
Slub Cotton Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Slub Cotton Hoodie$98.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Quarter Zip$138.00
Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip

Wellen

Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip$118.00
Hybrid Down Sweater

Proof

Hybrid Down Sweater$160.98 $248.00
Slub Cotton Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Slub Cotton Hoodie$98.00
Stealth Down Hoodie

Proof

Stealth Down Hoodie$128.98 $198.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon