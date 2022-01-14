Don’t let the blazer fool you. Beyond its unassuming, buttoned-up associations with men’s suit jackets lies an adventurous history you might even call “badass” after a couple drinks. Take the sporting blazers worn by old-school college athletes to keep warm on the sidelines. Or the wool blazers traditionally worn by english hunters out in the field. Or the lightweight linen variety Italian cowboys and ranchers donned in the untamed northern regions of their country.



All of this is to say that however handsome the blazer is, it also won’t whine if it gets its hands dirty—and ought to be treated as such. An absolutely essential part of a man’s wardrobe, and often one of its best-looking, photogenic pieces, we’ve stocked a full collection—ranging from lightweight blazers for summer weddings, to travel-ready varieties suited to year-round wear. Don’t tell your boots, but honestly a damn-good-looking blazer is pretty much as good as menswear gets.