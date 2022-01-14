Szanto’s vintage military- and aviation-inspired watches take all the right cues from the timepieces of a bygone era. Their true-to-form styling is combined with premium components in a line of timepieces that are an incredible value, especially considering you’ll be admiring one on your wrist for years to come. From our first glance, Szanto’s watches quickly checked off all the boxes on our wishlist. So when we dug just a little deeper and found out Barry Cohen, founder of the legendary horology house Luminox, was steering the ship, we weren’t surprised in the least. Let’s just say if it has Barry’s stamp of approval, you’re in for a treat, and as a passion project that focuses on reviving the tried-and-true watch models of the past, we think he nailed this venture—no ifs, ands, or buts about it.