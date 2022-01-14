Search Icon

Sydney Hale Co. is the swiss army knife of the candle industry. Based in rural Virginia, the family-owned and operated candle maker is known for fine fragrances, all of which are made from soy wax sourced from USA-grown beans and dual vegetable waxed cotton wicks. The glasses are silk-screened in a way that's reminiscent of apothecary glasses of yesteryear, and are the perfect size and weight to serve as your next whiskey glass. (Genius.) Their Bourbon + Brown Sugar is a Huck favorite and with a 50 hr. burn time it holds us over until the weekend hits. To top it off, 10% of all proceeds are donated to The Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation. (See, aren’t you glad you stuck it out?)

