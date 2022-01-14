So, here’s the thing about swrve: this small brand has actually been doing stylish, super-versatile and astonishingly technical shirts, jackets and pants since long before crossover lifestyle apparel was even a thing. And now that it ‘is’ a thing (and one of our favorite things, mind you), we consider this Los Angeles brand to be amongst the best there is — and it shows in every precise stitch, every swatch of rugged fabric, and every thoughtful silhouette.





Case in point: the humble trouser. swrve takes this menswear staple and builds it with two mutually exclusive, yet hard-working fabrics. The lighter of the two is the Midweight WWR Trouser, rendered in a lightweight and breathable fabric, which is super-soft against the skin, but is treated with a durable water-resistant (DWR) finish to keep you dry in a surprise late-summer downpour. Or double-down on warmth and capability with swrve's classic Softshell Regular Trouser, built with a hardy 3-layer fabric which offers 10k waterproofing without skimping on breathability.





We’re also bringing in a fresh salvo of tailored henleys and technical outerwear — perfect for layering up for fall’s imminent arrival, and all of which exhibit the same impressive fabric and design stories that left Outside Magazine as equally impressed with swrve as we are.





Click here to learn more about SWRVE.