U.S. Army officer Emily Nunez grew up in a military family where holidays were spent in crowded Mess Halls. While in ROTC at Middlebury College, she wanted to find a way to repurpose military technology and materials for civilian applications. Sword & Plough was born soon after, offering a thoughtful line of refined bags, sewn and stitched by military veterans. Emily's mission to turn “swords into ploughshares” employs our country’s heroes while using surplus military technology to create unique bags that are both handsome and durable. The Urban Ruck for instance, is built with all-American leather, and features a waterproof laptop sleeve made from recycled camouflage sleeping bags. Through Sword & Plough, we're thrilled to support our soldiers as they return home, and offer a collection of military history in the form of modern, rugged bags proudly made in the United States of America.