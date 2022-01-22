Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Swet Tailor

For the layovers that are anywhere between four hours and forever. And for the days that start with a walk around the neighborhood and end with a five-course tasting menu. Swet Tailor is there, with their magical fabrics at every step of the journey. Crafted for easywearing comfort, Swet Tailor elevates our everyday essentials—shirts, pants, and tees—to make sure you look like you laid out your outfit the night before, while feeling like you never left bed in the first place. We rely on their versatile style for just about everything on our calendar. And if they had a suggestion box, we’d slide in a crisp $5 bill with a note that reads “how about a three-piece suit, eh?” That way, we can really cover all our bases for a complete Swet Tailor closet.

Duo Stretch Pants

Swet Tailor

Duo Stretch Pants$129.00
Duo Stretch Pants

Swet Tailor

Duo Stretch Pants$129.00
Duo Stretch Pants

Swet Tailor

Duo Stretch Pants$129.00
Duo Stretch Pants

Swet Tailor

Duo Stretch Pants$129.00
Swet Jogger

Swet Tailor

Swet Jogger$99.00
Lightweight Swet-Hoodie

Swet Tailor

Lightweight Swet-Hoodie$99.00
Lightweight Swet-Hoodie

Swet Tailor

Lightweight Swet-Hoodie$99.00
Swet-Shirt

Swet Tailor

Swet-Shirt$79.00
Swet-Shirt

Swet Tailor

Swet-Shirt$79.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon