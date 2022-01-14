Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Sweat Tailor

Sweat Tailor

Alright, we’re gonna level with you. While we love us some selvedge denim and tailored slacks at Huckberry HQ, we cherish the moment we can swap ‘em for a pair of sweats at the end of day. So when we met Sweat Tailor a little ways down the California coast and tried out their line of tailored, tricked-out sweatpants, it sparked a revolution in our closet. See, if you’re anything like us, you’ll probably do a double-take when you first see the Tailored Pant, because they don’t look like sweats. They’re custom fitted for a striking, stylish profile. This stealthy tailoring makes it a perfect option for ‘everyday, everywear’ ahem, see what they did there? — downtown with friends, on the plane, and yes, even dressed up with a button-down at work. Can we get a ‘hallelujah?’ And like the Tailored Pant, the Raw Short and Jogger are USA-built for style and versatility to fit the bill for all your post-workout and lounging needs.

Bummer. No products are currently available from Sweat Tailor

Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:

Shop Today's Just Landed Gear

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon