Always be prepared. Any Boy Scout worth his merit badge will tell you that this is one of the most important life lessons, and we feel confident saying that the folks at Survival Straps agree. These American-made wristbands are made of military-grade 550 paracord – 15 feet of it, to be precise – and will be an essential element of your EDC kit in the wilderness and the city.

Survival Straps’ lifetime guarantee extends beyond the first Classic Survival Bracelet or Bullet Bracelet you buy: If or when you ever need to use the paracord in an emergency or survival situation, Survival Straps will send you a replacement free of charge. And that’s not the only way this Florida-based company is committed to giving back: Each purchase supports organizations like the Wounded Warrior Project and the men and women still on active duty in all branches of the military.