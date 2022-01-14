It’s almost painful — the hourly rate at which the ‘powder alerts’ are hitting our phones, tempting us to punch out early and beeline it for Tahoe. 6” of freshies at Squaw. 8” at Mammoth. Another 10” at Alta. As if right on cue, we’re stoked to introduce Surface Skis — the first time we’ve ever sold sticks on Huckberry, just in time for winter’s timely arrival. Sure, it’s already dumping in the mountains of the American West, but the beauty of this collection lies in its versatility. Shred corduroy, float powder, charge early-season chunder, or work on your double cork in the park — there’s truly something here for every mountain in America and every level of skier.