By itself, Merino wool is one of the most naturally advanced fibers on the planet. Already a natural thermostat and air-conditioner with antimicrobial properties to boot, when combined with the right technical fabric blends, you get something that performs on an entirely different level — something that looks a lot like the new super.natural apparel collection.

Built for guys who can’t be bothered to stand still, super.natural is all about building ultra-technical Merino wool-blended layers for high-octane movement, while balancing superlative comfort and styling for everyday wear. We scored first dibs on super.natural’s top picks — a collection that’s popular enough in Europe to finally start to trickle over to US shores. It includes stuff like the immensely versatile medium-weight 175 Series for evening runs by the water, or layering for spring camping in the Sierras. We’re also huge fans of the transitional hybrid pieces, like the Cloud Combustion series, which fuses the next-to-skin softness and wicking capabilities of Merino with the efficient heat retention of synthetic insulation.

Merino sheep are some of the hardiest animals on the planet, so it comes as little surprise that their prized wool forms the base for some of the most naturally technical, and infinitely wearable layers for spring.