The Sunski legend goes like this: a fella by the name of Tom Stewart went to Australia on a surf trip back in 2009 with only a tent and his surfboard. But he came back to the US carrying a surf-shack souvenir that would end up changing his life forever—a rad pair of shades leftover from the ‘80s. Inspired by the throwback style, he teamed up with a friend on a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign, delivering comfortable shades that were not only awesome, but weirdly affordable. We know the story so well because we’ve been fans and travel buddies of the crew at Sunski for years now. All those miles we’ve put in together even birthed collaborations on their bestselling shades—The Dipseas, Yubas, and Seacliffs—that you can only find right here in our shop.