Scandinavia has a reputation for world-leading design (world-leading pickled herring too, but we won’t get into that here), so it makes sense that SUIT’s focus is on shape, tailoring, and how the garments fit your body. Hailing from Denmark, this smart team of designers have put together some of the most reliable pieces in our wardrobe. Their sharp lineup of blazers, buttondowns, and jackets is all cast in premium materials like cow suede leather and indulgently soft cotton—making them comfortable year-round staples.