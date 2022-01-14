Sturdy Brothers makes the kinda rugged, dry goods you might find in a fire-scented mountain town, where the only store within a hundred-mile radius is Larry’s General Store, with boot polish, kindling, and coffee all in the same isle. Based out of Georgia, brothers Spencer and Ben Young started up Sturdy Brothers as an ode to simpler times and places, crafting hardwearing waxed and leather goods designed to last a lifetime. You won’t see any gaudy colors or synthetic fabrics in their lineup, just stripped-down, everyday basics, like their Waxed Canvas Tool Roll—a handyman’s staple built to house an arsenal of tools. With 12 pockets, a leather carrying strap, and heirloom-worthy craftsmanship, it’ll more than get the job done, and look damn good doing it.