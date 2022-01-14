Ice: an integral ingredient to most cocktails, and yet most of us are still dropping standard-issue refrigerator cubes into top-shelf liquors. Studio Neat are all about solving day-to-day conundrums like these in interesting ways — in this case, helping to bring us from ice age to space age cocktails with the Neat Ice Kit, a Kickstarter success story that exceeded its goals by a factor of three. Part science experiment, part DIY artisan ice making, the kit includes an insulated ice mold that helps ice freeze crystal-clear, a chisel to make perfect ice-cubes, and a Lewis bag — an old-school canvas pouch for crushing ice. So, whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or just trying to start out on the right foot, the Neat Ice Kit will keep you cool in all the right ways.
