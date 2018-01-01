Story
Hand-forged in small batches in the Steel City
Studebaker hand-forges all of their cuffs in Pittsburg from solid American metals. The Bessemer Money Clip is left uncoated and will evolve with wear, taking on your own personal patina with time.
Features
- Hand-forged and formed from pure copper
- Simple, effective money clip
- Work patina finish
- Stamped with the Studebaker maker's mark
- Made in Pittsburg
Materials
- Pure copper
About Studebaker
With a passion for process and a reverence for craft, all of Studebaker's works are completely handmade. Educated as a metalsmith, trained as a jeweler and experienced in architectural metalwork, Mike Studebaker strives to create work that draws from the traditions of smithing and the objects we interact with daily. A subtle twist, a tapered line, ornament we are all familiar with transposed on to the body, or for personal carry.
Studebaker uses traditional tools and techniques, most of the forms you see are created solely with the hammer and anvil. The pieces are 'finished like a tool': minimally polished, and left with a work patina. All items are stamped with the Studebaker Maker’s Mark, and its place of origin - Pittsburgh.
