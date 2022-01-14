Studebaker's cuffs, combs, and keyhooks aren’t made from platinum or gold, but they sure as hell still fall into the “precious metals” category in our books. Hand-forged from brass and silver in Mike Studebaker’s Pittsburgh, PA workshop, these metal goods and accessories are as handsome as they are simple. Left unpolished and uncoated, each piece develops a one-of-a-kind wear pattern that will patina nicely with age and wear. In this way, Studebaker’s lineup pays homage to its industrial surroundings in Steel City — part vintage, heirloom quality; part subtle masculine appeal. Wear it, gift it, or pass it down to your kid brother — just be sure to grab yours while the iron’s hot.



