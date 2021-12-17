Any time we get our hands on a badass new piece of gear we're tempted to invoke the name of Batman. With this new lineup from Stuart & Lau, we're not gonna do that. But only because these bags are more fitting for Bruce Wayne. Take the Regimen Gym Bag — on the inside it's got brilliant storage solutions for everything you'll need at the office and the gym. On the outside, it’s got such a sleek and downright classy design you won't be embarrassed if you get stuck riding the elevator with your boss.







The whole collection was dreamed up on Matt Stuart and Jimmy Lau’s frequent business trips between New York and Hong Kong. They were bummed having to choose between stylish bags and functional bags with the durability to hold up trip after trip. So they threw the rulebook out the window (somewhere over the North Pole, presumably, given their flight route) and started building bags that did both — and are now gaining bigtime traction in the industry with press from the likes of The Wall Street Journal and Esquire. The Carry Combo Briefcase and The Monaco Weekender join The Regimen in this shop, for an entire lineup that’d have Master Bruce asking Alfred to pick it up straight from our warehouse.