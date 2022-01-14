STR/KE MVMNT is quickly elbowing out Gosling and Reynolds for their own spot on the Rushmore of Canadian treasures. Each of their handsome performance sneakers is carefully designed in Vancouver from only the finest materials available—and if that’s not worthy of a lustrous accolade, then we don’t know what is. What's won the world over? It might have something to do with the versatility. Their Interval Knit shoes can handle a hard workout of pushing weights at the squat rack or crushing miles on the city pavement. But STR/KE MVMNT added plenty of style to these sneakers so you can feel confident wearing them to the bar for a quick pint or in the office when you’re feeling casual. Yes, that sounds like a lot of wear and tear for one pair of shoes, but STR/KE MVMNT carefully tests all their sneakers in the Great White North so they don’t mess around when it comes to quality. Good luck putting these through the wringer, we’ll bet you a beer you can’t find the breaking point on these puppies.