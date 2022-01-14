The Stock Manufacturing story started in Chicago, some 50 years ago. This half-century of history is rooted in the threads of American workwear, which once spun uniforms for the men and women of not only Chicago, but the country at large. Today, that institutional knowledge has been proudly maintained in-house, with Stock Manufacturing as a fully vertically-integrated company. That means these exclusive Huckberry fall offerings were made start-to-finish at Stock. That’s every step in the process, including fabric sourcing, pattern design, and everything from the cut-and-sew, to the finishing and shipping of the products are done from the same facility. Nothing was outsourced (not even to another facility in the United States), keeping the jobs strictly local in the greater Chicago area. Impressed yet? You should be. Also impressive is the collection itself. This season we've, ahem, stocked up on their uncompromisingly built flannels. Each one is finished with the kind of strict attention to detail that could only be executed by having every aspect of manufacturing under one roof.