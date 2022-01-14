If you’ve ever been west of the Mississippi, chances are you’ve seen a Stetson or two. And if you grew up watching Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid or dressed up like The Lone Ranger every Halloween since you were 10, chances are you might already own one. These legendary hats have been around since 1865, when John B. Stetson set off on his own western adventure and wound up crafting the very first “cowboy hat” on the road. In need of sturdy, weatherproof sun protection, he built a sombrero-like hat using animal pelts and fur, resulting in a felt hat so ideal—a passing bullwhacker offered him a $5 gold piece on the spot for it. Since then, Stetson’s creations have become the most recognizable hats across the Great American West, worn by legends like John Wayne and Buffalo Bill.

We consider ourselves pretty damn lucky that this storied brand let us in on their badass history by designing a few exclusive hats exclusively for our shop. Well, our first run was such a hit, we decided to collaborate once more on an all-new, upgraded style. Meet the Langston, a rugged wide-brim hat crafted from crushable wool felt that’s breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying. Donning a classic pinch-front shape, it also comes with a sturdy leather chin strap, so not matter what you get up to this season, be it wrangling cattle or summiting blustery peaks, you won’t ever lose it to gale force winds. Hats off to that.