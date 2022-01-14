Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Sterile Watches

Inspired by the Special Forces watches of the 60's and 70's, this is an idealized version of the classic tool watch — a minimalist, standard-issue timekeeper designed with the best components for 'go-anywhere' dependability.

Like the timekeeping legends that came before, this watch is built with surgical-grade 316L stainless steel and topped off with a scratch-proof sapphire crystal. At the heart of this corrosion-resistant steel case ticks a super-reliable Swiss quartz Rhonda movement. Topside, the dial is finished with bright, C3 Superluminova for maximum legibility, but left unbranded or 'sterile' — a subtle nod to the gear issued to those flying deep into enemy territory.

Bummer. No products are currently available from Sterile Watches

Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:

Shop Today's Just Landed Gear

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon