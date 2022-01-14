Inspired by the Special Forces watches of the 60's and 70's, this is an idealized version of the classic tool watch — a minimalist, standard-issue timekeeper designed with the best components for 'go-anywhere' dependability.

Like the timekeeping legends that came before, this watch is built with surgical-grade 316L stainless steel and topped off with a scratch-proof sapphire crystal. At the heart of this corrosion-resistant steel case ticks a super-reliable Swiss quartz Rhonda movement. Topside, the dial is finished with bright, C3 Superluminova for maximum legibility, but left unbranded or 'sterile' — a subtle nod to the gear issued to those flying deep into enemy territory.