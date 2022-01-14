"Good design should embody the simplest, most functional form and the materials used should tell stories from the past and wear well into the future"

- Stephen Kenn





There are few names in furniture design whose work has turned more heads than young Stephen Kenn, a designer whose incredible work is at the top of wish lists belonging to menswear style mavens like Todd Snyder, Nick Wooster, and J. Crew’s Frank Muytjens. It’s not hard to see why either, as each one-of-a-kind piece maintains an ultra-clean, yet rich, soulful aesthetic through its artful repurposing of heritage materials like selvage denim, Faribault Mills wool and WWII-era canvas.





Kenn’s deep appreciation for the past along with the utilitarian spirit and clean lines found in “mid-century modern” design, forged something entirely new altogether: the Inheritance Collection. Likening furniture construction to the composition of the human body itself, Kenn re-imagines each piece as bones, muscle and skin — starting with subtly aged, clear-coated steel as the skeleton. Moving upwards, the ‘muscles’ keeping each cushion in place are rendered as custom-built Swiss mule leather belts — a classic military design once used to securely lash gear and bags to the backs of pack animals. Lastly, each piece is finished in genuine WWII military fabric, repurposed from vintage bags and tents — an exceptionally durable ‘skin’ carrying its own subtle imperfections, scars, and reminders of those who fought for our freedoms.





If there’s a better, more timeless conversation-starting centerpiece in a thoughtfully appointed study, we’d sure like to see it.





Click here to learn more about Stephen Kenn.