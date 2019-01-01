Story
Sleek, modern coffee tools created for coffee aficionados
The Collar Collection was designed by two Italian designers with the intention of satisfying the needs of the coffee aficionado everywhere with a sleek, modern design that’s a pleasure to use. The Collar Coffee Grinder takes after those before it, but the design duo behind it mixed materials and cleaned up the lines ot make it decidedly modern.
Features
- Durable build made from teflon-coated stainless steel
- Grind your own for the absolute freshest ground beans that will make superior coffee
- Marries the classic coffee grinder with Scandinavian minimalist design
- Ergonomic handle and grinding action
Materials
- Teflon-coated stainless steel
Dimensions
- Width (with handle): 7.7” / 19.6 cm
- Height: 5.7” / 14.5 cm
