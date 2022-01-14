If you go nuts for mid-century modern design, then you’re probably familiar with Arne Jacobsen—one of the most successful Danish designers from the ‘60s. If not, a quick Google search will lead you to his renowned egg chairs and angular innovations. He’s just one of the designers enlisted in the ranks of Stelton’s creative minds. For over 50 years, Stelton has collaborated with some of the most legendary designers in the world—Arne, Erik Magnussen, and more—to create sleek, minimal, kitchenware that pays tribute to minimal Danish design. We’ve snagged a few essentials from their Nordic and Classic collections, like the matte black Collar Espresso Maker and the quintessential French Press. Not only do they look super sharp on your countertop, they both make a damn good cup ‘a’ coffee.