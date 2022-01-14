Steffen and Viktoria, the owners of the Hamburg, Germany-based Stellavie, grab inspiration from meaningful design and constant curiosity, which results in eye-catching prints that demand your attention. The couple’s appreciation for the craft of printing leads them to create products using premium 300gsm paper stock, which gives their prints that robust, weighty feel. Their screens of the northern and southern hemisphere are as aesthetically stunning as they are intricately detailed. They’re ready-to-frame and sure to make great gifts.