Forget the brand, forget the logo, and forget the hype—when you’re shopping for headphones, the question isn’t who you should listen to, but how you should be listening. Because, at the end of the day, it all comes down to sound quality. Now, you can forget the inflated price tag as well, because Status Audio have engineered a pair of quality, affordable headphones that speak for themselves (without the celebrity endorsement). Rather than sell their product based on image (headphones are about sound, after all), Status Audio’s HD One headphones have been lauded by reviewers for one simple reason: they’re a well-made, yet affordable product. By taking a direct-to-consumer approach, Status have made a product that sound just as good—and look just as sleek—as a pair 5 times the price. The HD One’s 40mm precision driver gives equal treatment to both the low end and the high notes (it’s not all about the bass, fellas), which provides a clear but cozy sound profile that performs well across all genres. And, because headphones inevitably get caught here and there, the HD One is designed with a detachable audio cable, so a simple snag doesn’t turn catastrophic. Each audio cable features an in-line mic and volume control. Great audio at a Huckberry-exclusive price? Sounds good to us.