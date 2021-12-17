Your grandpa had one, filled with neatly folded shirts and khaki shorts. Your dad probably had one too, put on top of everyone else’s luggage after he ran inside to grab the passport he nearly forgot. And if you weren’t lucky enough to inherit one of theirs, here’s your chance to snag your own. Introducing: Standard Issue Leather Bags. We built this collection from the ground up so you can get your hands on one of these famously durable (and famously handsome) essentials at a decent price. Made from gold-rated, full-grain leather sourced from Mexico’s finest tannery, they’ll serve you beautifully from the get-go—and only get better the more miles they see.