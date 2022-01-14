“The dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dreams with open eyes.” - T.E. Lawrence

Stalyon's packs and leather goods are built by hand, in America, by daydreamers. Daydreamers who were inspired by their adventures in the beautiful Pacific Northwest to produce a line of bags that will literally last a lifetime and bring some joy to the young lives that need it most.

See, Nathan, Stalyon's founder, was diagnosed with cancer at age 30 and it was his childhood memories of camping, fishing, and hiking around the region he called home that kept his spirits up and motivated him to pay it forward and give the gift of adventure to children who are still fighting cancer, after he’d fought — and won — his own battle.

Whether you pick up a leather and canvas field bag, a burly Cordura backpack, or one of the leather wallets or bands, it will be ready to keep you company for a lifetime of daydreaming and adventuring.

