For the past twenty years, Stadler Form’s air-treatment appliances have made clean, breezy waves across Europe. With the initial launch of its first design, a humidifier amusingly named ‘Fred,’ the Swiss company is radically changing the interior atmospheres of thoughtful spaces with premium fans, air purifiers, dehumidifiers and humidifiers. It was only a matter of time before Stadler Form’s undercurrent of signature quality and minimalist esthetic lifted them west across the Atlantic.



Multiple-time winners of Europe’s prestigious Red Dot awards, and - to name a few others - Best German Design, Good Design Awards, and Housewares Design Awards - Stadler Form is eager to share its lineup of immaculately designed air-treatment appliances. Whether it’s Otto (an ergonomic fan fashioned from bamboo), Charly (the floor fan inspired by a jet turbine), or the Q (stainless steel meets Stadler tech), each piece sports a state-of-the-art design that will enhance your well-being, at home or at the office.