The Spine Wallet is one of the slimmest – if not the slimmest – wallets out there. Made from high-quality materials right here in the USA by family-run Barclay & Co, this minimalist wallet is an unbeatable way to shave a few ounces from your EDC.



The Spine story started when founder Caleb Barclay started noticing the unsightly imprint his wallet left in the back pockets of his jeans and trousers. Putting his head together with brother Josh, the Barclays applied their talents in design and manufacturing to producing an EDC wallet that would overtake anything else on the market. The result is an ultra-thin and minimalist wallet that holds everything you need and keeps your pockets slim by demanding that the user carry only the bare essentials. The Spine is manufactured from strong, ultralight Grade 5 Titanium in the United States, and finished by hand by Josh and his wife in their Arizona Studio. And did we mention the integrated bottle opener? Yeah, it’s got one of those, built right into the design. The Spine is a sleek beauty of American titanium manufacturing that will leave your pockets slim and won’t ever leave you hanging with a cold, unopened beer in your hand.