Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit

If you’ve been to the beach, a park, or any open space on a sunny day, chances are you’ve seen Spikeball being played. The rules are much like volleyball, only the game is condensed around a trampoline net. Slightly more intense than your average lawn game—it’s the perfect weekend activity when you’re lookin’ to get outside and sweat a little. Don’t worry, it still pairs well with beer. The super simple and portable setup makes it a game you can play anywhere.