Just ask the pro-level players and the guys at ESPN — Spikeball is a full-blown sport. It might’ve started as a forgotten ‘80s lawn game, but with some help from Shark Tank and a dedicated community of fans (ed note: chances are there’s a tourney in your hometown coming up), it’s gone mainstream — bigtime. With temps rising, Spikeball’s earning its sea legs with Spikebuoy, a new add-on kit. And we’re the only shop where you can get it in time for summer. We set one up to test it out and found diving for big saves like Olympic volleyball players, even when we didn’t really need to, a little too tempting to pass up. If you’re not already hooked on Spikeball, playing in water will probably push you over the edge.