In the same way a roaring fire can transform a room, the right light — or the right kind of lighting fixture, can make a space more intimate, hospitable or even a bit larger. Founded in 2011 in Nashville, TN by rock drummer Adam Gatchel and his wife Jamie seven years after they relocated from Chicago, Southern Lights Electric is intimately familiar with the transformative properties of a warm glow. Crafting their small-batch fixtures meticulously by hand in their Nashville workshop, they’re often commissioned to create new lighting designs for restaurants, residences and bespoke retail shops like Johnston & Murphy in New York — places where their fixtures aren’t just lamps, but the finishing touches of an entire ambiance.



Take one of our favorites, the Original Bell Jar Table Lamp, a rustic, handmade table lamp built from a simple vintage-styled socket, cream cloth-covered cord and inline switch. With its solid wood base and silk-screened nameplate, it changes the atmosphere of the room the moment you slip it out of its drawstring carry bag and plug it in. We’re pleased as punch to have the exclusive on the newest member of SLE’s family, a modern desk lamp ready to add just the right amount of play to your study or bedroom. Built from scratch at the time you order, SLE’s selection of handmade fixtures will illuminate — and elevate — any interior.